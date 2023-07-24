Shettima leads Nigerian delegates to Rome UN Food Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in Rome, representing Nigeria at the United Nations Food Summit in Rome, Italy.

The conference, with the subject “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet, and Prosperity,” will end on Wednesday.

From Italy, the Vice President will proceed to St. Petersburg, Russia to attend another conference on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima will attend the first stock taking moment (STM), summit, with other world leaders.

