Schneider Electric equips partners with advanced technology on digital transformation

Schneider Electric has organised a hybrid event on digital transformation for its partners to enhance their capabilities towards addressing the current unprecedented market dynamics and the intense competition they are spurring.

This is emanating from the Covid-19 propelled shift towards a digital economy as end-user organisations are ramping up digital transformation efforts to meet increasing demands, while embracing a digital-first approach to business and leveraging advanced technology to drive critical business outcomes.

Ziad Youssef, Vice President, IT Division (MEA), Schneider Electric said the firm is working with all its partners from the alliance side to integrators of the ecosystem on embracing the impact on its customers.

“Electrification is going to intensify further. There are lots of initiatives clearly that will drive more need for electricity. And today, we see it in technology, we see it with electrical vehicles, we see it with manufacturing that will be accelerating as well,” Youssef said.

He added, “Sustainability will be a major topic for us moving forward.”

Youssef noted that companies and organisations are developing their usage of technology. According to him, companies are investing in data analytics, AI, IoT, cloud, drones among others, and called on Schneider Electric partners to enhance their portfolios to take advantage of these opportunities.

“At Schneider Electric, there’re lots of solutions. And when you talk about EcoStructure, it’s not only for digital centres. We’re talking about providing edge solutions and digitization to our customers; really making them and enabling them to lead in this world,” said Natalya Makarochkina, Senior Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric.

She stated that more customers are beginning to embrace digitization, and the number could further increase by the end of this year.

“We like to say that digital is disrupting efficiency and sustainability. But honestly, it’s a good disruption if you think about it. We’ve all these sensors measuring how much our electricity uses; not only electricity. We’re looking at water usage, renovating a plant, renovating a building. Guess what? Once we’ve that data, we can look at it, we can optimize it, we can improve it, and that’s really efficiency and sustainability,” said Michel Arres, Vice President, IT Channel & Alliances, Secure Power International, Schneider Electric.

He noted that Schneider Electric and its partners are configuring about 80,000 data centres a year, around 70 gigawatts capacity configured. According to Arres, the company has lots of digital tools to help its partners create integrated solutions – whether it is a server, a power system, a cooling solution, or a complete data centre; adding that Schneider has a configurator that can help the partners to design these solutions.

Although there are about 39,000 data centres globally, Arres said that the challenge is the 7 million-plus edge locations that need to be built.

He encouraged Schneider Electric partners to take advantage of this opportunity, noting that the company is there to support them in this regard.

The event, which was held in various cities across the world, including Lagos, provided a platform to discuss how Schneider Electric’s partners can create new revenue streams for themselves by leveraging the company’s vast portfolio of software and digital services for the edge.