Samsung Nigeria unveils Teni the Entertainer as A-series ambassador

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled Teni the Entertainer, one of Nigeria’s promising artistes as an ambassador for its A-series range of mobile phones in Nigeria

Speaking after Teni signed a memorandum of understanding at the Samsung office in Lagos, Chika Nnadozie, marketing team lead, Samsung Nigeria, said the artiste represents the core values of Samsung.

According to her, Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, self-expression and excellence in performance.

“These very same qualities have been typified by Teni in the course of her career. Her quality and depth of work as well as versatility as an entertainer have endeared her to Nigerians and beyond. We are indeed glad to have her as our brand ambassador,” she said.

Omolade Agbadaola, marketing manager, MX business, Samsung Nigeria, said the signing of the award-winning musician gives Samsung another window of opportunity to reach out to more Nigerians via the teeming fans of Teni.

“It is important to us as a brand to connect with customers at all points and, in so doing, we have recognised and chosen Teni who is one of the biggest stars in the music and entertainment industry here in Nigeria, and of course in West Africa by extension. As we all know, music and entertainment is a huge industry here and one of the passion points of people in West Africa,” Omolade said.

Commenting on the ambassadorial designation, Teni the Entertainer said she was thrilled to be chosen as an ambassador for the Samsung A-series brand.

“Samsung is an inspirational brand and one of the biggest in the world. I am excited because of the things we will bring to life working together. This partnership is a mutually beneficial relationship, which I hope will continue into the foreseeable future,” she said.

She added that Samsung is a brand that is respected all over the world for its reliable and durable products, which made it very easy for her to accept the offer of being an ambassador for the A-series range of phones.

The A-series devices are trendy and sleek targeted at the young and youthful generation. They come in pocket-friendly prices with great features that meet the desires and aspirations of the customers.