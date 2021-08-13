Samsung new products offers consumers work, domestic comfort

Samsung Electronics Nigeria has launched its 2021consumer products range aimed at offering consumers professional and domestic comfort.

The products launched include Neo QLED 8k Television, Refrigerators, WindFree Air Conditioners and Grande Washing Machines. The launch is the company’s way of reminding customers of its place among the most pioneering creators of immersive entertainment experiences and its resolve to continuously redefine the living space.

Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, said the Neo 8K QLED TV range delivers an entirely new kind of display technology.

“Samsung Neo QLED works seamlessly with your workplace computers, letting you conveniently access and work on office files from your home TV. Using Samsung Dex, Smartphones can connect with Neo QLED TV to enjoy a more expansive, more comfortable view of your workspace. The TV also affords colleagues the opportunity to work together on documents such as Microsoft 365, right from the TV,” he says.

Kim further says that with the launch of other consumer products, the electronics giant aims to broaden its sleek, custom-design offerings to the kitchen, the laundry room and living spaces, throughout the rest of the year.

Read also: Samsung Electronics unveils Dakore Akande as brand ambassador

Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, head, consumer electronics, Samsung Nigeria, says the company understands the economic difficulties currently being experienced in the country, and has consistently produced pocket friendly premium consumer products.

“We are very consistent in our approach as we understand that our customers like the good things of life and we have provided that without compromising our standards. So, I can say boldly that there is a Samsung for everybody regardless of your income stream,” she says.

On her part, Chika Nnadozie, marketing manager, consumer electronics, Samsung Nigeria, says the company has kept its resolve to utilize transformative ideas and technologies to shape the future and inspire the whole world.

“We have, once again, demonstrated our determination to continuously redefine the living space and entertain our customers. The Bespoke Refrigerator comes in different beautiful colours and exceptional aesthetic designs to enhance spaces and express style while the Wind-Free Air conditioners and Grande Washing Machines, possess exceptional functionalities tailored to the needs of our Nigerian consumers,” says Nnadozie.

At the launch, Ike Eyisi, executive director, operations, SIMs Nigeria says: “The 2021 consumer products range from Samsung is fantastic. Samsung has consistently produced pocket-friendly premium consumer products. They are very consistent in their approach as they understand that their customers like the good things of life and have provided that without compromising their standards.”

Leo Stan Ekeh, chairman, Technology Experience Centre adds that Samsung never ceases to amaze its customers with its offerings as it is known for adhering to very strict standards while also introducing spectacular innovations to meet the growing and diverse needs of customers.