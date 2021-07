Samsung Electronics has unveiled Dakore Egbuson-Akande, a Nollywood movie icon, as brand ambassador for its consumer electronics division. Speaking at the unveiling of Dakore, Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Nigeria, said the actress represents the values that Samsung has stood for over the years. According to him, the Samsung brand stands for quality, innovation, change,…

