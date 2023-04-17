Sahara, LSETF, Wecyclers unveil first recycling hub

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate sustainability vehicle for Sahara Group, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and Wecyclers, a recycling social enterprise, has launched its first recycling hub in Isolo Lagos.

The hub is the first of the 12 recycling hubs under the partnership to be rolled out across several local government areas in Lagos.

The hub is aimed to promote a sustainable environment, create jobs and empower the people of Isolo community to adopt recycling as an effective waste management practice with some financial reward, with the potential to support a movement of environmentally conscious Lagosians.

Ejiro Gray, director, Sahara Group Foundation at the launch said that the hub will spur a sustainable environmental change amongst lagosians.

“Today’s launch event is a testament to our commitment to continue to impact lives and livelihoods across diverse communities.

“Today, together with our partners – LSETF and Wecyclers, we have brought to life a sustainable initiative capable of spurring a favourable and widespread behavioural change where Lagosians will reimagine their waste management practices and adopt recycling.”

Gray further stated that the project will contribute to the development of a circular economy in Lagos and reduce the amount of waste generated in the city significantly.

Gray added that by urging the people of Isolo to take advantage of the Go-Recycling project and help transform their lives and communities positively by making a commitment to promote a cleaner, healthier and thriving community for today and future generations.

Teju Abisoye, executive secretary, LSETF said through the initiative, the state hopes to empower its residents by providing them an opportunity to earn while contributing to a greener future.

“We believe that this recycling hub will not only benefit individuals but also have a positive impact on the community as a whole,” Abisoye who was represented by Omolara Adewumi, director of Programmes and coordination said.

“We are excited to partner with Sahara Foundation and Wecyclers, organisations that are leading the way in building a sustainable future for Lagos.”

Also, Oluwayemisi Lawal, chief operating officer, Wecyclers, pointed out that waste management can be turned into a sustainable business model.

“At Wecyclers, we believe that waste is not a problem, but an opportunity. Our partnership with Sahara Foundation and LSETF has enabled us to take this opportunity and turn it into a sustainable business model.”

“The Go-recycling project will help us to reach and empower more individuals to take action towards a cleaner Lagos, and we believe that it will inspire others to join us in our mission to build a better world for generations to come,” she said.

The Go-recycling project rollout is set to positively influence the recycling narrative in Lagos, with all 12 hubs set to be launched before the end of the year.