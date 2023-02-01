Egbin Power, Sahara Foundation equip Ijede police to improve security

Egbin Power Plc, working in collaboration with the Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle for leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has commissioned the newly revamped Ijede police station in Ijede community, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, the project is in keeping with Egbin Power’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure development, socio-economic growth, and effective policing to promote safety and security in the company’s host communities.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour said the company, through Sahara Foundation, has further demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by making impact in the lives of people and adding value to communities where the organization operates.

He said, “This initiative is part of our strategy at Egbin Power Plc to be closer to the communities where we operate. The Police are a vital part of our stakeholders in the society and we appreciate the effort and resources they apply to deliver adequate security to protect lives and property. We also know they are doing their best to keep people and property safe in our communities. So, through projects of this nature, we will continue to demonstrate our encouragement and support for them in discharging their duties and to make a difference.”

Ejiro Gray, the Director, Sustainability and Governance, Sahara Group Gray thanked the Nigerian Police Force for their support and collaboration during the project, noting that the project reinforces Sahara Foundation’s commitment to improving lives and promoting sustainable societies.

“What we do at Sahara Foundation is to ensure that through initiatives like this, we are transforming and impacting lives and livelihood of people in our host communities. And we cannot talk about making impact without providing adequate security of lives and property which is a core component of the well-being of every society and communities. This is one of the ways we are contributing our quota to promoting access to energy, sustainable environment by transforming lives and livelihood at Sahara Foundation, Sahara Group and by extension Egbin Power Plc, she said.”

Gray added that it is expected that the renovation of Ijede police station will contribute to safeguarding lives and properties in the community and further provide a more conducive environment in which the police officers can carry out their duties to society.

While acknowledging the efforts of the benefactors, the Lagos State Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) DCP Ewah Bassey expressed deep appreciation to Sahara Group and Egbin Power Station for the project.

“We want to assure them that what they have done today will be properly maintained and we extend our hands of fellowship to them and the people of these communities. I want to reassure them that we will continue to render better security to the communities.”