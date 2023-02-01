Julius Berger earns recognition for highway construction

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won the ‘The company for engineering construction of highways in Nigeria’ award at the 2023 Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Annual Awards Ceremony and General Meeting.

Adekunle Bello, chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, stated in his welcome address that the awards ceremony was a way to recognize individuals and corporate entities who have made significant contributions to the expansion and development of the engineering profession in various spheres of society.

Adenuga Opanuga, the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Highways and Transportation Engineers, stated that Julius Berger, among others, is full of wisdom to improve everyone’s quality of life through the way they professionally discharge their contractual responsibilities in their sector.

Read also: Rísé.ng, Surulere LGA partner to empower artisans, vendors

“We have been on with Julius Berger in the past three years and we have all along worked together for good,” Opanuga said.

He added that frontline engineering construction company has made so much positive impact on lives in Nigeria.

‘That is why they are deserving of the unique award The Company for Engineering Construction of Highways in Nigeria,” Opanuga said.

Adegbenga Osunlana, leader of the company’s team to the event, received the award on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and expressed gratitude to the NSE, NIHTE, for deeming the company worthy of the award.

“We are appreciative of this award and we thank you for it,” Osunlana said.