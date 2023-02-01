Rísé.ng, Surulere LGA partner to empower artisans, vendors

Surulere Local Government and Rísé.ng, an online business platform, are collaborating to empower over 1000 artisans and vendors in Lagos by funding their online registration to ensure accessibility and easy access to customers.

Artisans and vendors across the local government area were given the opportunity to enlist their trades and crafts on Rísé.ng, an innovative online marketplace that connects artisans and vendors to clients and customers.

Olawunmi Akalusi, founder/CEO, of Rísé.ng, said that the platform was created to bridge the gap between vendors, artisans, service providers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and their end-users, clients or customers. According to her, Rísé, a Yoruba word for ‘find work’ was launched in 2022.

“The verification costs N3, 000 while the insurance costs N3, 000. The verification ensures security for parties, (the artisans and customers) while the insurance ensures that if anything happens to them when delivering goods or services, they are covered to an extent. We are still working on general life insurance in cases of accidents,” she said.

Akalusi disclosed further that the chairman, Surulere Local Government, Bamidele Yusuf and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had paid N6, 000 for each vendor for the year, covering insurance and the verification process.

According to her, the platform had put measures in place on the app to ensure artisans delivered quality goods and services to customers by leveraging on an inbuilt rating system where artisans are rated by their customers based on their service delivery.

“As an entrepreneur, all you need to do is download the app, register your products and services on Rísé.ng, fill in the know-your-customer (KYC) and ensure you are verified.

“The good thing for traders and artisans in Surulere is that the chairman has paid for the verification and insurance for the whole year for 1,000 artisans,” Akalusi said.

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker, House of Representatives, stated that the platform was one of the safety nets that artisans in the constituency needed to increase their business portfolio. According to him, partnering with the local government was to ensure that artisans in the area migrate to e-commerce platforms like Rísé.ng to increase their market access.

“There is no doubt that this will add to the income of artisans in Surulere. This programme will be extended to Itire-Ikate, Coker Aguda and other local government areas in the state,” said Gbajabiamila, who was represented by his chief of staff, Olanrewaju Smart.

Sulaimon Yusuf, Chairman, Surulere LGA, said the partnership was in line with his quest for the development of the council area. According to Yusuf, who was represented by the vice chairman of the LGA, Adewale Dosumu, Surulere LGA would continue to fund businesses’ registration on the platform to enable them to have unhindered access to customers and conduct their business activities with ease.