RSM partners Stransact to deepen roots in Nigeria

RSM, a leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services has announced Stransact as its correspondent firm in Nigeria.

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms worldwide, encompassing over 120 countries, 820 offices and more than 48,000 people internationally.

In a joint statement to the media, the company said it would provide local expertise and experience to international clients of RSM which has a footprint in Nigeria.

Reacting to the announcement, Eben Joel, managing partner of the firm, said as a leading global network, RSM advisers help middle-market enterprises mitigate risk and achieve accelerated growth both locally and globally.

Joel added that the middle market was the engine room of Nigeria’s economy and Stransact is well-positioned to serve emerging entrepreneurs and local companies with global aspirations to further grow their businesses.

Clive Betty, RSM regional leader for Africa noted that a confident, resurgent Nigeria was critical to RSM’s plans in the region and for Africa as a whole.

“I look forward to working with the team in Stransact to support our local and international clients in Nigeria,” he said.

Stransact has operated as Stransact Audit and Stransact Partners since 2009 in Nigeria, providing a full range of professional services to clients.

With the recent announcement by RSM, Stransact is already positioning itself to become the fifth-largest accounting firm in Nigeria due to its vast local regulatory knowledge and clients base that cuts across all sectors of the economy.

According to the statement, “Nigeria is an important country for global business, and it is only logical that a leading network like RSM has a presence in Nigeria. “Furthermore, The Economist forecasts Nigeria to have 400 million people by 2050, meaning it will become the world’s third most populous country. Therefore, Nigeria will continue to remain relevant in global business despite its challenges.”