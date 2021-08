In furtherance of its commitment to women’s empowerment and the transformative impact of empowered women in society, Wema Bank Plc is partnering with SheCan Nigeria to organize a workshop with a goal to help women realize their potentials and develop capabilities to achieve success in society. SheCan Nigeria is a movement for today’s woman to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login