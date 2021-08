Nigeria’s currency on Monday strengthened further against the dollar, gaining 0.58 percent to N512/$ compared with N515 closed on Friday at the parallel market, widely known as the black market. Naira fell sharply to N525 to the dollar last week after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it would discontinue the sale of…

