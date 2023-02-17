Rotary Club aids mobility of over 70 patients in Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital

The Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110 has donated over 70 mobility aids to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi in Lagos.

The mobility aids items include 10-wheel chairs, 30 armpit crutches, 30 elbow crutches, 20 walking sticks, five walkers, three specialty walkers, and 20 orthotics as well as other items.

Speaking during the donation in Lagos recently, Joseph Akhigbe, the president of the Rotary Club, Lagos, said the items were donated by the Rotary Club in partnership with the United States (Crutches for Africa), with the sole aim of helping the needy in the society.

He disclosed that the donation is a humanitarian service aimed at supporting Nigerians that need mobility aid the most.

“What we are doing is impacting the lives of the less privileged, and the needy in society. We have no doubt that these items will help to ease their burden. With a global membership of 1.4 million, the Rotary Club also focuses on its core values which include supporting the environment, peacebuilding, conflict prevention, community economic development, basic education and literacy, maternal, and child health, water sanitation, disease prevention, and treatment,” he explained.

Akhigbe, who is the 62nd president of the club, disclosed that there are lots of activities in the pipeline, adding that the club has plans of donating mobility aids to other organisations within Lagos and Ogun states.

He said Rotary Club has commenced the building of a primary school in the Ilara community which would be completed and fully furnished for use as part of the club’s intervention in the education sector.

“In addition, we recently provided 10 boreholes water for communities in Ogun state and distributed incubators to hospitals courtesy of Rotary Club’s German partners,” the president said.

UK Eke, director of the Rotary Foundation, said, the club planned to distribute 2,188 mobility aids with 155 wheelchairs, 696 crutches, 669 walkers and 327 crutches, 167 specialty walkers, walking sticks, and orthopedic boots to the sickle cell homes, schools for the blind, Spinal Cord organisation, and faith-based organisations.

On his part, Mustapha Alimi, the chief medical director of National Orthopaedic Hospital, expressed delight over the intervention by the Rotary Club.

“We have started distributing the items to quite a number of our patients. This is indeed a welcome development as it will help in the process of our patients’ rehabilitation,” he said.