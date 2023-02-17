Firm deepens financial independence in Africa with new Crypto Wallet

As part of its mission to help millions of people across the world, starting with Africans achieve financial independence, leading Blockchain technology company, SenexPay has built and launched first Crypto Wallet built by an African company.

SenexPay which has built its reputation with active uses in over 40 countries started as a crypto exchange several years ago has now added a wallet to enable users store their digital assets.

The launch which was officially announced in February 2023, will provide Africans an opportunity to build wealth by participating in the global blockchain industry without encountering the stress and confusion that are usually associated with such a venture.

According to the company, the platform offers bank-grade security and exceptional service.

According to Oke Orhosere, the company’s CEO, at SenexPay, “we believe everyone should have easy access to Bitcoin and other digital currencies and that we believe is entrenched in what we do everyday. Unlike popular self-directed trading apps, where you’re constantly worried about the safety of your assets, SenexPay was built to meet world-class encryption standards.

Oke explained that millions of Africans are still left out in the modern fin-tech revolution and SenexPay wants to bridge the gap for everyone.

“We are delighted to bring Nigeria and the rest of Africa, a wallet, the first of its kind built for Africans by Africans, that offers unique features that are important and custom designed to meet the needs of our people.

“We all know how critical financial inclusion is. Unfortunately, a lot of Africans are not able to enjoy this largely because of a dearth of reliable platforms to access global markets.

“We are glad to be bridging this gap and providing everyone easy access to the global blockchain economy so they can build their wealth. In the coming months, we will do a lot to intensify our message of financial freedom and we are confident in the support we will enjoy from stakeholders and the customers.”

Corroborating Oke, Rikome Erezi , the chief technology officer for SenexPay expressed his delight at the reaction so far.

Erezi commended the interest Nigerians have expressed in the product prior to the launch, describing it as encouraging.

He explained that the app is easy to use and allows for onboarding in less than 2 minutes adding that the interface and UX have been designed to give customers a seamless experience.

“With SenexPay, trading is as easy as breathing. We deliberately made the process simple because we believe enjoying wealth should not be complicated.

“At SenexPay, via our app and in just under three minutes, everyone can safely trade and store their digital currencies and build wealth from the comfort of their mobile phones,” he said.