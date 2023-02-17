Financial inclusion, consumer protection top discourse at RegtechAfrica confab

Experts across various sectors of economies in Africa would be addressing issues and challenges impeding growth in financial inclusion in Africa and speak on policies that would ensure consumer protection against cybercrime is upheld in the continent at the 2023 RegtechAfrica Conference.

The conference would also focus on ways to reduce cybercrime as technology continues to disrupt economies.

The conference which is scheduled to hold in Nigeria from 24th to 26th May, 2023 at Oriental hotel, Lagos would be a forum for regulators, regulated and key Industry stakeholders to engage collaborate and share knowledge around new technologies and practices that support better regulations.

Cyril Okoroigwe, CEO, RegtechAfrica Conference said the conference is coming at a time when digital revolution in financial sector has seen increasing changes with a new move towards technology driven delivery channels. This holds great promise as a means to enable financial inclusion and thus help improve citizens lives.

Okoroigwe however stated that cybercrime has become a key concern in developing and emerging key countries’ financial markets and is threatening to hinder consumer trust and other global advances in building more inclusive financial sectors.

According to him, harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence and even block chain, regulatory technology is poised to reduce financial risk, increase regulatory compliance and stamp out laundering and fraud, all of which contribute to an estimated $2 trillion yearly loss for the global economy.

The CEO, RegtechAfrica assured that the conference would therefore reveal how governments in emerging markets are raising the bar in implementation of policies and strategies with the aim of setting innovative standard for risk management aimed at providing clarify and engendering prosperity.

Some speakers who already confirmed attendance at the event include Phillip Chitalu, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Exchange Commission, Zambia; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Ayisat Agbaje, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Development Partnership and Economic Planning, Lagos State and Yilebes Addis, CEO of EthSwitch S.C, Ethiopia.

The conference will feature an expansive line-up of stellar speakers, case studies, panel discussions, presentations providing access to a wealth of industry-leading knowledge sharing best practices and experiences, spotlighting trends, information exchange, insights and outlooks with actionable take-aways.

The event is focused on attracting top professionals with interest In regulations, compliance, technology, fraud, risk, monitoring, reporting, financial crime, cyber security, data management and identity management.

Technology service providers will share their knowledge, invited agencies of government at federal and state levels will share insights and showcase use cases in their domains, while international experts will provide perspectives on international best practices and use cases.

With 50 speakers and over 1,000 industry experts across the world, the conference is a platform to engage with the industry stakeholders to drive business growth and stay ahead of the curve.

The maiden edition of the conference held in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was hugely successful and boasts of high-level representation of businesses and regulators across key sectors such as financial services, technology, telecommunications and Venture Capital companies.