2023: I am not against Peter Obi becoming president — Ekwunife

The Senator representing Anam­bra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife has said that she had no political grudges against the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi winning the February 25 presidential election.

She urged politicians to stop inciting statements that would tarnish her long-existing relationship with Obi after the general election.

Ekwunife also stressed the importance of local govern­ment autonomy in the state and the country at large to attract development to the rural areas.

The senator addressed members of Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) in Awka on Thursday where she said that the reason she wanted to return to the red chamber was to help ensure the local government autonomy.

According to her, without local government autonomy, devel­opment at rural areas is stunt­ed, while appointed chairmen turn into sycophancy.

She lamented that the third tier of govern­ment had been helpless because funds meant for them are diverted by state govern­ments.

Ekwunife said she has performed well in representing the senatori­al district through the bills she sponsored, the projects she executed and the jobs she helped her constituents secure in the six years she had spent in the Senate and her eight years in the House of Representatives.

The senator said she had empowered so many people, given them gainful employment so that when she leaves office, they could continue with their lives.

She, however, warned her opponents to stop the black­mail against her, pleading that all contestants should be given a level playing ground.

“I am being blackmailed because I am a woman, but God knows that my hands are clean. I am contesting to represent the good people of Anambra Central under the People Democratic Party (PDP) and am supporting my party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar while Obi is running the Presidential race under Labour Party, which I have no issue with.

“Mr. Obi is contesting to win as President and I am contesting to win as Senator also. But I don’t know why politicians are trying to use this to tarnished my long time relationship with him.

“I couldn’t have castigated Peter Obi; Obi is running for president, I am running for Senate. They are making it as if I am running for president with Mr. Peter. I am not, I am running against somebody in Labour party which is Sen. Victor Umeh, let it be clear.

“In my campaign, it is against Umeh not Obi. See how they are knocking head against Mr Obi supporters. I am a member of PDP, running election in PDP.

“I am proud to be a member of PDP and will win my election under PDP to consolidate on my work at the senate. I defeat them in 2015, 2019 and I will defeat them again in 2023.

“So I am appealing to you Journalists, to always sensitised politicians on how to play politics of maturity without any raccour,” Ekwunife said.

The Anambra State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Odogwu Emeka Odogwu assured the senator that the Union under his watch will be objective in their reportage during the voting proper.