Rite Foods appoints Kehinde Onijingin, chief operating officer

Rite Foods Limited has announced the appointment of Kehinde Onijingin as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 1, 2023.

Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, chairman, Rite Foods, stated that Onijingin is a round peg in a round hole and the right person for the position, having demonstrated exceptional brilliance in his previous role.

Read also: Rite foods effort to serve Nigeria’s growing beverage market

Onijingin, a seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in human resource and strategy, brings his wealth of expertise to further strengthen the company’s position as market leader in the food and beverage industry, a statement by the company said on Tuesday.

Having previously served as the Head of Human Resource and Administration, Onijingin has played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the organisation. With over 15 years of leadership experience in both the manufacturing and financial services sectors, he has consistently made significant contributions to these industries.

Read also: Rite Foods mulls expansion beyond Nigeria

As a member of the Management Team, his contributions and views on various subject areas have been of immense value to the business, and this has propelled growth within the organisation.

Onijingin, before joining Rite Foods Limited, was the head of human resources and administration at Honeywell Flour Mills Plc., having held various leadership positions in the company and also as a member of the management team leading the business strategy for growth purposes.

Read also: Ojude Oba 2022: Rite Foods powers festival with refreshing moments

As a result of his interest in business strategy, he obtained a second Doctorate Degree in Strategic Management in April 2017, from Babcock University, in Ogun State. He is also a Certified Balanced Scorecard Professional from George Washington University, in the United States of America, and Balanced Scorecard Institute, West Africa.