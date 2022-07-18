Ojude Oba 2022: Rite Foods powers festival with refreshing moments

After two years of hiatus from the celebration of its annual rich cultural heritage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode was agog on Monday with spectacular displays of splendour, pomp and ceremony at the Ojude-Oba Festival, a colourful event that was energised, refreshed and serenaded by Nigeria’s beverage giant, Rite Foods Limited, the official beverage sponsor of the festival.

Tagged, ‘The Return of the Ojude-Oba’, the One-Day celebration of culture, fashion, glamour, candour, beauty and royalty by sons and daughters of Ijebu-land was spiced up by Rite Foods Limited, a beverage giant that provided dynamic flavours of refreshment for every moment of the festival.

Seleem Adegunwa, managing director, Rite Foods Limited, re-affirmed his company’s commitment to the arts, cultural promotion and community development, particularly in areas where it operates. The Rite Foods’ boss stated that his company holds the festival in high esteem by paying homage to the paramount ruler of the land, Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Ogbagba II, for being the custodian of the traditional institution of his people, which aligns with his company’s values.

“As a company, we are particularly committed to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of peoples and communities, particularly our royal father who bestrides the traditional institution of his people like a colossus; the Awujale has been an undisputed statesman who personifies a courageous, charismatic, and reliable leader which aligns with our values of excellence and integrity at Rite Foods Limited,” Adegunwa stated.

The festival committee which had earlier commended the company for its commitment to promoting arts and culture through the sponsorship of the festival, also showered encomiums on the brand for flooding the town with its array of refreshing Bigi soft drinks, Fearless energy drinks, Rite and Bigi sausages and the newly launched Sosa Fruit Drink which provided undiluted and quality refreshment that invigorated the sons and daughters of the soil, as well as the guests who graced the festival to enjoy the celebration.

Visitors, tourists and guests from Nigeria and the world stormed the ancient city to experience a taste of this sponsorship by Rite Foods Limited and to witness an age-long cultural celebration characterized by horse riding, gunshots, folklorish and contemporary music, colorful and flamboyant dressings, dances, drumming and competitions, all of which represents the gaiety and artistic style of the festival.

The Ojude-Oba (in Ijebu dialect means ‘the King’s forecourt or frontage’) and it is a major festival in Nigeria that began over 100 years ago. It brings together all sons and daughters of Ijebu-land in Nigeria and the diaspora for a carnival-like celebration of the traditional, cultural, spiritual accomplishments and other values of the Ijebu nation.

During the festival, various age-groups (popularly known as the Regbereges), indigenes, their friends and associates from far and near – all in their colourful costumes and riding on horses, through the palace, throng the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland to pay homage to him amidst prayers and other fun-filled activities. The Ojude Oba festival is also a platform to showcase the entrepreneurial ingenuity of Nigerians and promote trade as well as the country’s tourism and hospitality.

In essence, with the sponsorship of the festival, Rite Foods has demonstrated its strong advocacy to the promotion of arts and culture as well as community development in areas where it operates. The company believes in Nigeria’s diverse culture and seeks to connect with consumers in communities where cultural celebrations like the Ojude Oba Festival create the platform for unity among its people.

Rite Foods Limited which prides itself as a company with the highest number of brands in its sector has once again won the hearts of multitudes of consumers from all walks of life who stormed the festival to enjoy the fun while also tasting its array of refreshing brands that provided quality satisfaction.