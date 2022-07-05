Ojude Oba Festival 2022: FCMB Promotes Tourism, Congratulates Awujale, Sons and Daughters of Ijebuland

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has congratulated and commended the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, chiefs, age groups, all indigenes, friends and well-wishers of Ijebuland on this year’s Ojude Oba Festival scheduled to hold in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on July 11, 2022. A promoter of the Festival for almost 20 years, the Bank also reiterated its commitment to initiatives that would promote tourism and the development of Ogun state and Nigeria in general.

FCMB gave the commendation and assurance at a press conference organised on July 1, 2022, by the Ojude Oba Planning Committee to announce details of this year’s Festival.

In a goodwill message to the Awujale, the Founder of FCMB Group and also Olori Omo-Oba (Head of all Princes) of Ijebuland, OtunbaOlasubomi Balogun, said, ‘’I have received the news that the good Lord has enabled you to resuscitate the agelong Ijebu tradition of Ojude Oba, after a two-year break caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, which prevented us from paying annual homage to an inimitable Royal Father. I have always felt that through the love of God our Saviour, we shall all soon be saved from this pandemic and will resume this unique annual adoration and paying of tribute to our Royal Father’’.

The message, which was delivered on behalf of Otunba Balogun by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, further stated that, ‘’I have always been confident and assured that the good Lord would restore our joy in resuming this Ijebu cherished tradition, and our faith in the awesome power of the Almighty God has not been diminished. On a personal level, so much water has passed under the bridge, but the good Lord has been assuring us that all will be well!’’.

Also speaking on the Ojude Oba festival, the Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, said, ‘’the Festival also remains a unique platform for home-based Ijebus to promote their wares to a broad range of visitors, thus contributing significantly to economic growth and development. FCMB has been a major supporter of the Ojude Oba Festival for almost two decades and it has been a mutually beneficial journey. As a purpose beyond profit corporation, we understand that culture is an essential component of sustainable development. It is an important factor in building social inclusion, eradicating poverty and stimulating progress. FCMB is committed to the longevity of the Festival and proud to be associated with the values it promotes’’.

He urged stakeholders to see the Ojude Oba festival as a platform to showcase the entrepreneurial ingenuity of Nigerians and promote trade as well as the country’s tourism and hospitality industry.

FCMB assured that its participation in this year’s Festival would be grand, exciting and rewarding for the thousands of people within and outside the country that would grace the fiesta.

The Ojude Oba (in Ijebu dialect means “the king’s forecourt or frontage”) is a major festival in Nigeria that began over 100 years ago. It brings together all sons and daughters of Ijebuland in Nigeria and diaspora for a carnival-like celebration of the traditional, cultural, spiritual accomplishments and other values of the Ijebu nation. During the Festival, various age groups (popularly known as the Regberegbes), indigenes, their friends and associates from far and near – all in their colourful costumes and riding on horses, throng the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland to pay homage to him amidst prayers and other fun-filled activities.