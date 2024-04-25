After a Show-Stopping Performance: Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Afriject Syringes Emerges as the Standout Star of the Medic West Africa 2024 Exhibition

At the recently concluded Medic West Africa Exhibition, which took place from 17th – 19th April, 2024 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Afrimedical showcased its commitment to innovation, stealing the spotlight and garnering widespread acclaim with its products.

The event highlighted Afrimedical’s relentless focus on quality, reliability, and patient-centric design, marking the company as a leader in transforming healthcare delivery across the continent. From the Afriject Syringe to the AfriMask, each one its product is designed to empower healthcare professionals and improve the patient experience.

During the exhibition, the Afrimedical team was present to provide in-depth demonstrations, answer questions, and forge partnerships that will undoubtedly shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The company’s ultra-modern factory is located at Karameh Industrial City, 1B Westerner Industrial Avenue, Ifo, Isheri, Ogun State, with a production capacity of 1.8 billion annually.

Afrimedical doesn’t just provide medical devices; it pioneers cutting-edge solutions that redefines the standards of healthcare.