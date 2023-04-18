BusinessDay

Results of remaining LGAs in Adamawa now collated

INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

GOMBI

Reg. Voters 819

Acrdtd. Voters 68

APC 12

PDP 53

Total Valid Votes 63

Rej. Votes 01

Total Votes Cast 66

TOUNGO

Registered voters:1,684

Accredited voters:825

Valid votes:803

Rejected votes:22

Votes Cast:825

APC:427

PDP:360

GUYUK

Number of Registered voters:1337

Number of Accredited voters:557

Number of valid votes:551

Total Num of Rejected votes:6

Total Number of cast votes:557

APC:228

PDP:322

MAYO BELWA

Number of Registered voters:2,426

Number of Accredited voters:1,181

Number of valid votes:1,155

Total Num of Rejected votes:26

Total Number of cast votes:1,118

APC:467

PDP:672

MUBI NORTH

Number of Registered voters:2054

Number of Accredited voters:501

Number of valid votes:488

Total Num of Rejected votes:13

Total Number of cast votes:501

APC:168

PDP:319

MICHIKA

Registered voters:3585

Accredited voters:1650

Votes Cast::1604

Rejected votes:45

Votes Cast:1649

APC:562

PDP:1,027

GIREI

Reg. Voters 1969

Acrdtd. Voters 1049

APC 589

PDP 444

Total Valid Votes 1039

Rej. Votes 04

Total Votes Cast 1043

NUMAN

Reg. Voters 7805

Acrdtd. Voters 2125

APC 621

PDP 1403

Total Valid Votes 2045

Rej. Votes 80

Total Votes Cast 2125

MADAGALI

Reg. Voters 577

Acrdtd. Voters 199

APC 47

PDP 147

Total Valid Votes 196

Rej. Votes 3

Total Votes Cast 199

MUBI SOUTH:

Reg. Voters 1134

Acrdtd. Voters 571

APC 253

PDP 298

Total Valid Votes 551

Rej. Votes 20

Total Votes Cast 571

