Results of remaining LGAs in Adamawa now collated
GOMBI
Reg. Voters 819
Acrdtd. Voters 68
APC 12
PDP 53
Total Valid Votes 63
Rej. Votes 01
Total Votes Cast 66
TOUNGO
Registered voters:1,684
Accredited voters:825
Valid votes:803
Rejected votes:22
Votes Cast:825
APC:427
PDP:360
GUYUK
Number of Registered voters:1337
Number of Accredited voters:557
Number of valid votes:551
Total Num of Rejected votes:6
Total Number of cast votes:557
APC:228
PDP:322
MAYO BELWA
Number of Registered voters:2,426
Number of Accredited voters:1,181
Number of valid votes:1,155
Total Num of Rejected votes:26
Total Number of cast votes:1,118
APC:467
PDP:672
MUBI NORTH
Number of Registered voters:2054
Number of Accredited voters:501
Number of valid votes:488
Total Num of Rejected votes:13
Total Number of cast votes:501
APC:168
PDP:319
MICHIKA
Registered voters:3585
Accredited voters:1650
Votes Cast::1604
Rejected votes:45
Votes Cast:1649
APC:562
PDP:1,027
GIREI
Reg. Voters 1969
Acrdtd. Voters 1049
APC 589
PDP 444
Total Valid Votes 1039
Rej. Votes 04
Total Votes Cast 1043
NUMAN
Reg. Voters 7805
Acrdtd. Voters 2125
APC 621
PDP 1403
Total Valid Votes 2045
Rej. Votes 80
Total Votes Cast 2125
MADAGALI
Reg. Voters 577
Acrdtd. Voters 199
APC 47
PDP 147
Total Valid Votes 196
Rej. Votes 3
Total Votes Cast 199
MUBI SOUTH:
Reg. Voters 1134
Acrdtd. Voters 571
APC 253
PDP 298
Total Valid Votes 551
Rej. Votes 20
Total Votes Cast 571