INEC resumes collation of Adamawa governorship election results amid tight security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reconvened for continuation of the suspended collation of Adamawa state governorship election results.

Officials of commission reconvened at the state collation centre in Yola amid heavy presence of security operatives.

Adamu Gujungu, INEC Administrative Secretary in the state who had been directed to take

full charge of the affairs of the commission in state was seen at the collation centre.

Also, Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee is expected at the collation centre.

INEC on Sunday suspended the collation of the result after Hudu Ari, the INEC Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa state declared Aisha Dahiru-Binani, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the re-run election while the process was on.

The commission on Monday ordered Ari to stay away from the Commission’s office in the north-eastern state.

Also on Tuesday, INEC asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate and prosecute the embattled REC.