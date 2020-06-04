Reps want States to domesticate Child Rights, IGP to set up Rape Unit

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the 36 State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Administration to domesticate the Child’s Rights Act to checkmate child abuses such as rape.

It also directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up Rape Investigations Units across the country to tackle the rising rate of rape against Nigerian women.

The House further asked the Inspector General of Police to immediately cause investigations into the cases of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe, the reported rape of minor in Jigawa State, as well as all other reported cases of violence against women, with a bid to bringing the criminals to justice.

The House urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch a more effective campaign against rape and other violence against women and girls while women should speak out when abused.

The Green Chamber resolved that all Members should dress in black, at the next sitting, in solidarity against the death of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe and other victims of rape and other fatal violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The House also observed a minute silence in honour of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe and all other girls and women who had died as a result of rape or Police brutality.

The Lower Chamber however rejected amendment to the motion that castration should be the punishment for rape of a minor while women and female children should cultivate the habit of dressing properly so as not to attract rapists.

These resolutions were reached Thursday at plenary following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye (APC, Lagos).

Presenting the motion, Agunsoye said the House recalled several recent nationwide media reports of gender-based violence against Nigerian women and girls and is worried about the disturbing growing spate of violence against women and girls recorded throughout the country.

According to the lawmaker, the House was concerned that the most common violence against women and girls are rape, sexual harassment, emotional and psychological violence and socio-economic violence, and it is disturbed that women and the girl child are daily exposed to gender-based violence in Nigeria with negligible statistics of convictions compared to the prevalence of the dastardly acts.

He said the House is cognizant that weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and unacceptable social practices contribute to the ugly increase in violence against Nigerian women and girls.

Agunsoye also said the House: “notes that findings show that an alarming 28% of Nigerian women aged between 25 – 29 years have experienced some form of physical violence against them, many of which remain unreported, were not prosecuted or could not secure conviction.

“Further disturbed about the rising cases of Police brutality across Nigeria. Reports abound of unlawful activities of officers and men on the Nigerian Police Force for brutality, unprofessional shooting, harassment, unlawful detention, extortion, etc.

“Recalls that a few days ago the media was awash with reports of gory cases of fatal violence against girls in Nigeria, viz: On Wednesday 27th May 2020, Miss Uwa Omozuwa, aged 22, a 100 level student of University of Benin, who went to study in her Church hall, was found in a pool of her blood after being raped and harmed. She died soon afterwards.

“On the 28th May 2020, Miss Tina Ezekwe, aged 17, was shot and killed by two trigger-happy officers of the Nigerian Police Force in a most unprofessional manner, in Oworonshoki, Lagos. The Police in Jigawa State, on the 30th of May 2020, arrested 11 men (including a 57-year-old man), who lured and raped a 12-year-old minor.

“Concerned that a better government policy and legislative framework is required to stem the rising violence against women as well as improve and support for women development.

“Further concerned that Nigeria lacks a strong national response to support victims and survivors of violence against women and girls”, and is “determined to ensuring safety, equality, inclusion and protection of the rights of women and girls in Nigeria”.