Reps summon Humanitarian Minister for shunning budget defence

The Appropriation Committee of the House of Representatives has summoned Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to appear before it for the ongoing budget defence or the parliament will be forced to take a decisive action.

Muktar Betara,chairman of the Committee, who stated this in Abuja said the Minister has consistently refused to appear before the House to defend the 2022 Budget of her Ministry despite repeated invitations.

He said: “Sadiya Farouq, rather than appear before the Committee, kept delegating the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nura Alkali, to do this function.

“Alkali had made herself available, but the committee was uncomfortable with the Minister’s behaviours, making it reject the permanent secretary’s appearance.

“The Committee is insisting that the Minister, who superintends the spendings in the ministry should come forward to account and not the PS.”

Betara said the Committee will never approve the Permanent Secretary to defend the budget, insisting that Farouq must appear in person to defend her Ministry’s budget.