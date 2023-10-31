Reps summon Betta Edu over alleged fraud in FG cash transfer program

The Nigerian House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to brief the chamber on the status of the federal government’s conditional cash transfer program to 15 million households.

In a motion of urgent public importance on Tuesday, the House expressed concern over the handling of the program, citing a lack of transparency and alleged fraudulent practices.

The lawmakers want the minister to provide details on the collation of data and the distribution of funds.

President Bola Tinubu launched the conditional cash transfer program in October as part of his efforts to address poverty and vulnerability in the country. The program aims to provide monthly cash transfers of N25,000 to each of the 15 million beneficiary households for three months.

The reps summons of the minister comes amid reports of irregularities in the program’s implementation, including allegations that some beneficiaries have been excluded while others have been paid multiple times.

The minister has not yet responded to the House’s summons, but she has previously defended the program, saying that it is being implemented in a transparent and accountable manner. She has also said that the government is working to address any challenges that may have arisen.

The House’s scrutiny of the conditional cash transfer program is likely to intensify in the coming weeks, as lawmakers seek to ensure that the program is meeting its objectives and that taxpayer funds are being used responsibly.