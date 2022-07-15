Reps summon Aregbesola, NCoS CG over Kuje prison attack

The House of Representatives has summoned Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior and Haliru Nababa, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to appear before it over the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja by suspected terrorists.

Anayo Edwin, the chairman of the House committee on Interior who issued the summon on Thursday during an oversight visit to the Kuje Custodial Centre said the spate of attacks on the centres across the country must be stopped.

Edwin said Nababa and the commander of the Army platoon on duty on the night of the attack would have to appear before the committee to explain the circumstances surrounding the incidence.

He stated that it is worrisome that in recent times about 12 Custodial Centres, across the country have been attacked by gunmen with inmates released.

Edwin said: “This committee, we are summoning the CG and the minister in charge of this agency to come to the National Assembly and explain to the whole world, and Nigerians what is going on. We are not comfortable with the incidences of jailbreaks in recent times. There have been about 10 to 12 attacks on custodial centers. Nigerians are not comfortable. In Abuja, nobody walks freely now because of this incident.

“We have to interacted ( with the authorities) and know the problem and how we can solve them. We have to know your challenges and how to tackle them. The committee is eager to know what transpired here. The reaction of the security agencies.

“After inviting the CG with his team and the minister. We will also invite the leader of the Army team on that day. We are summoning the CG with his team. The Minister with his team to know more about what transpired on that fateful day that the incident happened.”

Ahmedu Musa, the NCoS Comptroller, FCT Command while briefing the lawmakers on the attack disclosed that there were 994 inmates on the night of the attack.

“After the attack, when we came in, we had 115. If you subtract it, it will give about 879 that escaped that night. We have recaptured 421 as of today. 454 are still at large,” he stated.

Musa said contrary to speculation that the military personnel stationed at the facility were withdrawn prior to the attack, they were actually ground at the Custodial Center, the day the attack occurred.

He said: “I cannot answer for the Army. One thing I know is that we have a platoon of soldiers, consisting of 30 men and one officer. And they were all here that day. As you are coming, you see their base there. They stay here permanently for good one month, before they are changed.”