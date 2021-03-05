Rep declares UBE Act amendment as urgent national priority

House of Representatives chairman on Basic Education, Julius Ihonvbere has restated commitment to championing the amendment of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act 2004 as a matter of urgent national priority.

Ihonvbere stated this during a recent meeting with a delegation of the #Amendubeact Coalition at the National Assembly, Abuja. Invictus Africa, Malala Fund, PLAN International Nigeria, Save the Children and YouthHubafrica represented the coalition at the meeting.

The legislative parley was part of the wider Malala Fund COVID-19 campaign strategy, aimed at ensuring more gender-responsive legislation and plan for the recovery phase of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act amendment bill is at the committee stage at the House of Representatives. The bill seeks to extend free and compulsory education from nine to twelve years, ensure an increase in basic education financing and promote gender-responsive learning, among others.

Ihonvbere noted that the burden of Nigeria’s out-of-school children could hinder Nigeria’s quest for sustainable human and economic development, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that education has the potency to change children, communities and the country.

“I am committed to Basic Education sector reform and glad to sign this declaration. I am an academician and the chair of the House committee on basic education. I focus my entire constituency allowance on basic school renovations and furniture because if I do not make an impact on basic education, what else can I do?” said Ihonvbere.

Concerned about the state of basic education in Nigeria, Ihonvbere promised to build consensus amidst legislators on education financing and the extension of the coverage of the UBE Act (2004) from nine to twelve years.