Rail projects, Lagos-Badagry road, others to be completed 2022 – Sanwo-Olu

Major ongoing projects in Lagos, including the 27km blue line and 37km red line rail, the Imota rice mill in Ikorodu, Lagos-Badagry expressway, among others would be completed this year, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, has restated.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 23rd new year thanksgiving service organised by the Lagos State government and held at the State House, Ikeja, on Sunday.

According to Sanwo-Olu, work would also commence on the long-anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge designed to link Lagos Island and Mainland, to be handled via a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The governor, who was grateful to God for standing by Lagos and guiding his administration through the turbulent 2021, said a lot was achieved in the outgone year, including the rebuilding of the destruction that visited the state as a result of the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

He frowned at the continued disregard to traffic rules in Lagos and vowed to step up enforcement this year, especially against motorcycle riders, whose activities, he said, continue to put the lives of residents at risk. According to Sanwo-Olu, with more judges now appointed to administer justice in various courts across the state, the government would ensure that traffic offenders are adequately prosecuted in accordance with the extant laws.

The governor urged the residents to adhere to all necessary COVID-19 protocols and visit vaccination centres for their jabs and booster jabs.

In his sermon at the event, Enoch Adeboye, the general over of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), emphasised the need to give thanks and acknowledge God at all times.

Present at the thanksgiving service with the theme “songs of thanksgiving” were the wife of the governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat; two former governors of Lagos, Bola Ahmed and Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola; speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and several clergymen from various Christian denominations.