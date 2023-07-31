Protest in Osun over Tinubu’s petrol subsidy, naira policies

On Monday, a coalition of civil society organisations stormed the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital, to protest against economic hardship, among other challenges Nigerians face.

The protesters were against the recent petrol subsidy removal, naira floating and other reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

According to Leadership, the group had recently issued a seven-day ultimatum ahead of the protest to the federal government within which to put in place palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidies on Nigerians.

Read also NLC firm on Wednesday strike, urges worker participation

The coalition’s chairman, Waheed Lawal, said it was a fact that poverty, hunger, confusion and frustration are in the land, adding that anger was bottling up and that it was just a time for Nigerians to vent their anger.

Members of the Human Rights group took to the streets after converging at the Ayetoro area of Osogbo at about 8 am, moving to major areas of the city with placards to press home their demands.