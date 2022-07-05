Pro, anti-Igini protests erupt at INEC office in A/Ibom as APC crisis deepens

Pro and anti-Mike Igini protesters have erupted in Uyo office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his alleged role in the crisis that has plagued the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Igini, who is the residential electoral commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, has maintained his stance on political parties sticking to the Electoral Act 2022 in the nomination of their candidates.

The crisis has split the party into factions with each group supporting him, saying he should stay on his post while another group saying he should be sacked.

According to Concerned Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) which comprises APC chapter chairmen, youths and members across the state, “Igini is a man of truth; working in fairness according to the new electoral act with all political parties in the state,” adding that he should not be redeployed from Akwa Ibom State.

The group, which identifies itself as the authentic members of APC in the state in their different placards, banners and inscriptions maintained that “Igini is a man of justice who is against forgery,” and called on the President Muhammadu Buhari “to nominate him as National Chairman of INEC as well as extend his tenure for him to stay in service after his retirement.”

The group in their placards with various inscriptions such as “Mike Igini: A man with impeccable character is what Akwa Ibom State needs,” “Only hoodlums, imbeciles, forgery masters, criminals and irresponsible human beings are agitating for his dismissal,” “Mike Igini must stay for the rule of law,” “One dubious man cannot decide for Akwa Ibom.” They lauded Igini for respecting Electoral Act.

The group stressed that it’s only corrupt people with criminal minds that will demand for Igini’s removal.

Speaking on behalf of the Concerned APC chapter chairmen, youths and members, Udeme John Akpan who identified himself as APC chapter chairman in Oruk Anam Local Government Area and a stakeholder insisted that Igini is upholding the tenet of democracy in carrying out his responsibilities.

Akpan said: “We are here in a solidarity visit to ensure that truth must prevail. Igini is a man of integrity that is against forgery.

“He does not support changing or manipulation of election figures. Igini and his INEC team witnessed the APC Congress in the state.”

He has insisted that the true election results produced at the Congress must stand.

“They were paid to do that, they are not authentic APC members,” he said.