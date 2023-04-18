Primaries: Mubarak wins NNPP guber ticket in Kogi

Musa Mubarak has been declared the winner of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Kogi governorship primary election conducted in Lokoja on Sunday.

Mubarak scored a total of 607 votes to defeat his closest rival, Felix Oni who polled 44 votes while Hassan Bawa scored three votes.

The election was conducted under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Three aspirants: Adbulrahman Abubakar, Aliyu Ali and Kamaldeen Yakubu, stepped down to support Mubarak.

Henry Francis, the committee chairman for the NNPP primary governorship election, who announced the results, said a total of 717 delegates took part in the exercise by virtue of the party’s constitution from the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

He said: Having scored the highest lawful votes of 607, I, Henry Frances Folaranmi, declared Musa Mubarak as the winner of the 2023 Kogi NNPP Governorship Primary Election.”

Suleiman Abubakar, chairman of Kogi NNPP, congratulated Mubarak and the NNPP family for a successful primary election. He described the election ´as a day of history and well deserved”.

“As from today (Tuesday), we shall expect a new dawn of political activities in Kogi, because the two leading political parties have failed Nigerians.

”This is the only governorship primary election that is free, fair, transparent and credible. It’s a new beginning for the people of Kogi both home and in diaspora,” Abubakar said.

Speaking, Mubarak commended other aspirants for their sportsmanship and promised to make the state proud if eventually elected governor.