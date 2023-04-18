Ikpeazu inaugurates 24-man transition committee

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 24-man state transition committee, with a charge to ensure a successful handover process.

Speaking during the event at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the committee had been set up to ensure that necessary things were put in place to usher in the in-coming administration.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Ude Oko-Chukwu, listed the terms of reference that would guide the operations of the committee to include:

“Preparation of a detailed and well-articulated hand-over note that will enable the incoming administration to start on a good footing, without hitches.

“To ensure a seamless transition in a very convivial atmosphere as well as mass mobilisation and participation of the people of Abia in the transition ceremony on May 29.

“To dutifully carry out any other directive that may be given by the governor.”

Ikpeazu urged the committee to reach out to the government whenever the need arose during the course of its assignment.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Chris Ezem, expressed the confidence that members will live up to expectations.

Ezem, who is also the secretary to the state government, said the transition to the incoming government must be seamless.

“This committee will work in unity, bringing our experience within and outside the government to bear to facilitate a seamless transition from the present administration to the in-coming government,” he said.

A member of the committee, Christian Anokwuru, said that the speeches, dispositions and warm reception by the governor and government representatives showed that they will work in synergy.

Anokwuru, who is the chairman of the Alex Otti Transition Committee, described the task as enormous.

“The task is enormous but not insurmountable, as we will try our best to work round the clock to ensure that all the ‘Ts are crossed and the ‘I’s dotted,” he said.

Some members of the committee include Cosmos Ndukwe, Sam Nwogu, Eze Chikamnayo, Sopuruchi Bekee, Kingsley Emeaga, Joe Osuji, John Okiyi and Ugochukwu Emezue.

Others are Chukwuemeka Enwereji, Nnenna Chikezie, Kelechi Imeoria, Chinedu Elechi, Dandy, Onyii Wamah, Ekekwe, Dike Nwankwo.