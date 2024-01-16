Prelate of Opus Dei, Fernando Ocáriz challenges youths on loyalty

The Prelate of Opus Dei, Fernando Ocáriz, has challenged young people across the world on the need to stay loyal to their faith in God.

“Your duties as a Christian can be summed up as being loyal. So, you should resolve to be loyal,” he said in a pre-recorded message during the virtual launch of ‘Youth’, a new project for young people worldwide.

The bilingual (English and Spanish) launch of ‘Youth’ was live-streamed on YouTube on Monday, January 14, 2024.

The initiative was launched on the anniversary of the beginning of activities in DYA Academy, allowing several information offices of Opus Dei in different parts of the world to converge with digital material for young people.

Opus Dei is the Roman Catholic organisation of laymen and priests founded in Spain in 1928 to re-establish Christian ideals in society.

Ocáriz also challenged the young people to follow in the footsteps of the Lord Jesus Christ and prayed for their happiness.

“I want all of you to be happy, and I ask this of Our Lord. But if you want to be happy, you must be ready.”

According to him, by being happy, young people will be capable of keeping a home according to the path God has in store for them.

“You will face all the things this world holds, and not all of them are pleasant; one which was tough, requiring strength and resistance,” he said.

In addition to explaining the history and purpose of the project, the launch also included some personal testimonies and the unveiling of some audiovisual content.

The content produced under the project will initially be released on social media (Instagram, Spotify, and YouTube) and later made available on the Opus Dei website with a custom-formatted page for young people.