Police restore peace in Alaba international market

The police have restored peace and quiet to Alaba international market after it was thrown into chaos earlier today.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police public relations officer took to his Twitter handle to announce that police officers returned sanity to the area and have contacted Lagos rapid response squad to maintain the restored peace to avoid any further riot. He also assured citizens that there will be no more cause for alarm.

Alaba International Market is calm. Normalcy has been restored. @rrslagos767 and men of Ojo Division are on ground, under the supervision of Area Commander Festac, ACP Igbafe Afegbai. There is no cause for alarm as monitoring continues. — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 19, 2022

Read also:Traders, touts clash in Alaba international market

Residents of the area have also confirmed the return of peace. They say it may be fragile for now, but at least it is safe. The root cause of the crisis is yet to be confirmed.

Other Twitter users confirmed that peace has returned to the area.