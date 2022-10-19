Traders, touts clash in Alaba international market

Videos on Social media show scenes of chaos in Alaba International Market, Lagos. There are speculations that the fight is caused by illegal money collection by touts popularly known as ‘agberos’ who collect part of the traders’ earnings without any clear legal backing.

Security operatives have been contacted to handle the situation.

This happening now at Alaba International Market. Agberos & Market Union in fight over illegal money collection. SPREAD, SHARE… @PoliceNG @lagosstategov #OBIdientlyYUSful Sega, Lagos, Zenith, Jandor, China, Amaechi, Obaseki, Igbos, Arewa, Abike pic.twitter.com/Gc83zWwmER — Brandiator 🇳🇬 (@BenIyoha01) October 19, 2022