Omiyi retires as chairman of Stanbic IBTC after 7 years

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a financial institution in Nigeria, has announced the retirement of Basil Omiyi CON who served as the chairman and non-executive director of the board for seven years, effective May 16, 2024.

According to the statement on Friday, Stanbic IBTC expressed their gratitude to Omiyi, CON for his leadership, service, and immense contributions to the Stanbic IBTC Group while he was a director and chairman of the board.

“We hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Investing Public that following the conclusion of our 12th Annual General Meeting, the board of directors hereby announces the retirement of Basil Omiyi CON as chairman and non-executive director on the board of the company with effect from yesterday 16 May 2024. Omiyi served on the board for over nine years, out of which he was Chairman of the Board for the last seven years,” the statement said.

Omiyi joined Stanbic IBTC in March 2015 as a non-executive director as he replaced Atedo Peterside as the chairman of the board on May 15, 2017.

However, Omoyi’s retirement came after two months of retirement as the non-executive chairman of Seplat Energy Plc in March 2024. He was the chairman of Seplat for 2 years after his position as an independent non-executive director.

“The board of directors has also approved the appointment of a new Chairman, whose announcement will be made at a future date, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals,” the statement said.