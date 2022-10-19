Northern youth group warns against putting all hope in Atiku

The New Northern Initiative for Growth (INNG) has warned people from northern Nigeria to think twice before putting all their eggs in one basket in support of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic party (PDP).

In a press statement at the Nigerian Union Of Journalist Secretariat on Tuesday in Bauchi, INNG also insisted that Atiku is not the Northern preferred candidate.

The leader of the group Comrade Alkasim Nuhu Abdulkadir said that the PDP flag-bearer has never ever had any concern for North beyond exploiting the region resources, it’s only for his personal political capital.

“We must work hard against the victory of the people Democratic party presidential flag-bearer, Atiku Abubakar,” Abdulkadir said.

Abdulkadir further said that supporting Atiku as sole northern candidate on the basis of sentiments will put the region out of political relevance permanently which is what the so called northern leaders out of desperate greed for self perpetuation are opting for.

“Atiku who has risen on the good will of the northerners can not today boast of any wonderful development the presidential flag-bearer has ever influenced personally or through the high offices he has held,” he said.

“It is important for the people of the northern Nigeria to kick against and withdraw from the lost battle of puting all it’s egg in one basket since Atiku’s antecedents of non performance throughout his tenure as the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have made him unreasonable and a major risk for the north.”