Police fire tear gas at protesting para-athletes in Lagos

Violence erupted on Wednesday between Lagos State police and protesting para-athletes at the Surulere stadium after the police fired tear gas to disrupt the athletes who blocked the Ojuelegba-Iponri road causing a traffic jam.

The athletes were unhappy about changes in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).

“The protest going on in Surulere isn’t about unpaid allowance but about the removal of some sports (both para and able sports) from the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) to be held in Delta state,” Koleosho Olanrewanju, a Lagos para-table tennis athlete disclosed on Twitter.

October 19, 2022

The para-athletes, who always make a haul of medals at international events, also staged a protest in Lagos and Benin against the government’s decision on Monday.

The National Sports Festival is set to hold from November 28 to December 10 in Delta State.