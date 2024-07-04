Police arrest 125 suspects in Imo as NSCDC nabs 3 in Kwara

Aboki Danjuma, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, says the Command has arrested over 125 suspects for various offences, having raided the criminal hideouts across the State for some weeks.

According to Danjuma, the suspects committed criminal offenses, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, child trafficking, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and hard drugs.

He noted that seven firearms, two vehicles, 500kg of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, Biafra currency notes, and other exhibits were recovered, adding eight pregnant teenagers were also rescued.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the operational breakthrough was a result of intelligence led led operations, continuous raids of suspected criminal hideouts, actionable information obtained from well meaning residents of the state, and synergy with other security agencies in Imo State.

Similarly, the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has apprehended three suspects involved in various crimes including theft, burglary, and fraud.

A statement by Ayoola Shola, Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in Kwara State, stated that “on Monday, 1st of July 2024, detectives from the Command’s tracking unit arrested Ibrahim Wasiu, a 31-year-old resident of Eyenkorin, Kwara State.

“The arrest followed a report by Mumini Kabir regarding several burglaries at his residence, where valuable items including a motorcycle, two Android phones, a home theater system, and other household goods were stolen.

“After thorough investigations, the suspect was apprehended, and all the stolen items were successfully recovered.

“Similarly, in a related development on the 30th of June, 2024, acting on a tip-off, the command’s tracking unit apprehended Soliu Jimoh, a 33-year-old male, for habitually theft of electrical cables and fittings from buildings under construction in Gaa Ajanaki area in Ilorin.

“Upon his arrest, wires and tools that he used for his operations were recovered from him.

“Additionally, On June 28, 2024, Ganiyu Yusuf Olalekan, ‘M’ 38yrs, was arrested for defrauding Ibrahim Mustapha of

4.5 million naira. The suspect, who falsely portrayed himself as a senior staff of the Ministry of Finance and also claimed to be a politician, deceived Mustapha by promising him three Hajj slots in exchange for the payment.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the suspect is a scammer who deceives unsuspecting members of the public for financial gain.”

All the suspects, according to the Command, have confessed to the crime and will be prosecuted in a Court of competent jurisdiction once the investigation is completed.