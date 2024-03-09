Plateau multi-door courthouse collaborates with NUJ to promote Alternative Dispute Resolution

In a bid to enhance access to justice and promote Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, the Plateau Multi-Door Courthouse (PMDC) has forged a collaborative partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to sensitize the Plateau public.

The PMDC, established in 2019 as a forum for resolving disputes outside the traditional court system, aims to ease the burden on the judiciary while providing more efficient and accessible avenues for resolving conflicts.

Through this collaboration, the PMDC and NUJ intend to raise awareness about the benefits of ADR methods such as mediation, arbitration, and negotiation. By leveraging the reach and influence of the media, they seek to educate the public on the advantages of ADR, including its cost-effectiveness, confidentiality, and quicker resolution of disputes.

Speaking on the initiative during a courtesy call to the NUJ on Friday in Jos, the chairman of PMDC, Justice Paul Senlong (rtd) who led other members of the board, emphasized the importance of proactive measures in resolving conflicts and reducing the backlog of cases in the formal court system.