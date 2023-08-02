Photos: Tinubu celebrates with Benin Republic at 63

Bola Tinubu, the president of Nigeria has congratulated Benin Republic on the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations.

“Honored to participate in Benin’s 63rd Independence Day celebrations alongside President Patrice Talon,” he tweeted.

“Our dialogue underscored the enduring bond that has existed for centuries between both nations and our shared aspiration for prosperity, progress, and unity. “

“Here’s to good governance and a future of strength and solidarity in the region.”