Gbajabiamila presents second batch of ministerial list to Senate

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, delivered the supplementary ministerial list on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to the Senate during the screening of some of the members first ministerial nominees.

This second batch of ministerial nominees was submitted at precisely 03:19 pm, following the initial list of 28 nominees that Gbajabiamila presented last week.

Godswill Akpabio, senate president will reveal the additional nominees after concluding the screening process for the initial 28 candidates.

Currently, 25 nominees have been screened in the first batch, with three more candidates yet to undergo the screening process.

On Wednesday, the Senate screened Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, and Muhammad Idris, while Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka are scheduled for screening next.

The day before, nine nominees were screened, including former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), among others. Earlier in the week, 14 nominees from the initial list were also successfully screened by the upper chamber.

Notably, the Constitution requires the President to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states. However, eleven states and the Federal Capital Territory have yet to receive ministerial nominees – Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, Plateau, and Zamfara. As the process unfolds, the country eagerly awaits the unveiling of the remaining nominees, ensuring that all states are adequately represented at the federal level.