Petroleum minister missing from list, as Wike gets FCT portfolio

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, released the list of his ministers, with Nyesom Wike appointed at Minister of FCT, Festus Keyamo has been moved to the Ministry of Aviation, Ali Pate Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dele Alake, Minister of Steel Development, Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power, Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation

The President named Muhammed Idris as Minister of Information, Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence and Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Similarly, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun, while Minister of Works is the former Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi

While the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management are Yet to be know, Tinubu named Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijjani, Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga, Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve, while Minister of Budget and Economic planning, is Atiku Bagudu, Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu

The Minister of Trade and investment is Doris Anieete, Minister of State, Labour is Nkeiru Onyejeocha, while Beta Edu is Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation

Minster or Sport – John Eno, Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo, Minister of Transportation- Adegboyega Oyetola

and

Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong, Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo, Minister of Tourism – Lola Adejo, while Minister of women affairs – Uju Kennedy

Ajuri Ngelale, announced that while the Northwest has 10 minister, Northeast -6 minister, North central – 8 minister, Southwest -9, Southeast – 5, South South – 5

The President is however, yet to name the Minister of Petroleum resources

More later