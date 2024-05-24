Sanusi lands in Kano, to receive appointment letter today

Sanusi Lamido, the reinstated Emir of Kano, has arrived at the Kano State Government House to receive his appointment letter before starting his duties.

Lamido will be at the Africa House, Kano Government House for a mini-durbar ceremony at 10 a.m. today, then move to the Nassarawa Emir’s palace.

He will then lead the Muslim Jumat prayers at the Kano Central mosque within the palace grounds in Kofar Kudu.

Abba Yusuf, Kano State governor, reinstated Lamido as the Emir of Kano on Thursday, four years after his dethronement by the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf also removed five emirs appointed by Ganduje, instructing them to leave their residences and palaces within 48 hours.

They were ordered to transfer all responsibilities to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The Federal High Court in Kano, however, issued an injunction preventing the Kano State Government from implementing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

Justice Mohammed Liman issued the injunction following an application by Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

The lawsuit over the Emir’s position involves the Kano State Government, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Attorney-General, the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the State Security Service as respondents.