Food Security: NALDA takes agricultural empowerment, data capturing to Nasarawa, Lagos states

In line with ongoing efforts to ensure availability of staple food for Nigerians, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has distributed agricultural inputs to farmers in Nasarawa and Lagos States.

According to NALDA, the input distribution is aimed at assisting farmers across the country to maximize crop cultivation for improved yields and increased food production.

Commenting on the program, Paul Ikone, the Executive Secretary of NALDA said that the program is being carried out in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on agriculture development and food security.

Accredited beneficiaries of the empowerment program received a NALDA branded bag containing maize seeds for Lagos, beans, seeds for Nasarawa, herbicides, Pesticides, Fungicides and fertilizer.

“Each pack, if properly planted and properly maintained till harvest, can yield up to 6 tons of produce for each farmer.

“The inputs were distributed with each State’s area of agricultural specialisation in vie, while biometrics of the beneficiaries were also captured on their farms to ensure comprehensive data base of farmers and also ensure that only genuine farmers benefit,” NALDA stated in a statement issued to BusinessDay on Friday.

In Nasarawa State, 500 farmers drawn from all over the state benefited from the distribution exercise, which took place at the Emir’s Palace in Lafia, the state capital.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Emir of Lafia and the chairman of Nasarawa Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Muhammed (Rtd) lauded the federal government for the initiative.

He said the program would go a long way in boosting the economy of the state while urging the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

“If the federal government is saying that we are giving you this free without you dipping hands in your pockets to do it, then people must take advantage of it”

The Emir further assured the Federal Government of the State’s support in its policies.

Also, in Lagos state, 500 beneficiaries from Lagos East Senatorial District consisting of Epe, Ibeju/Lekki, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Imota and others got the empowerment package.

Owolabi Odulaja, a beneficiary, commending the effort of NALDA, said it would go a long way in tackling poverty. “This initiative will help the people to tackle poverty. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NALDA for this great support at this challenging economic period”.

The Executive Secretary who was represented at occassion by Chima Onuha the agency’s Information Communications Technology, ICT Director, said that it is expected that in the next 3 to 4 months, the outputs from this program would help in the significant drop in the cost of food items in the market.

“It would be recalled that President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency on food hence the move by NALDA to compliment the President’s food security efforts through empowerments programme to cushion the effect of high cost of living.

“The empowerment of farmers by NALDA is a continuous exercise to encourage more Nigerians to go into farming to ensure self-sufficiency in food production, thus boosting food security for the teeming population,” he said.