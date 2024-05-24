Police rescued 5 kidnapped victims in Adogo forest, recovered 1 AK 47 rifle in Ankpa

The Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Adogo Division led by SP Yusuf Hantsi, in collaboration with the Local Vigilantes on Thursday rescued five kidnapped victims who were earlier kidnapped at Aresuare Area of Ajaokuta Local Government.

According to a press statement signed and issued by William Aya, the Police Public Relations Officer, which was made available to Journalists in Lokoja, the victims were kidnapped on 17/5/2024 while on transit along Ajaokuta-Adogo road. The Operatives while on a rescue mission, combed the bush and invaded the kidnapper’s camp.

The hoodlums engaged the team in a gun duel. However, due to the superior firepower of the team, the hoodlums abandoned their victims and fled. All the victims were rescued unhurt.

In another development, following a tip-off that some armed hoodlums drove in an unregistered Golden colour Muzzle Camry to the Ojode area, Ankpa started shooting sporadically, in the process one Iliyasu Abubakar was shot dead while one other sustained a bullet wound on his right chest.

Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer of Ankpa Division, CSP Chikamnele Amaralam swung into action and mobilized his team to the scene engaged the hoodlums which forced them to flee and abandon one AK 47 Rifle with breech NO: 354951 and two live Ammunition.