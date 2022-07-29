Peter Obi lauds Alex Otti for his scholarship scheme

The Alex Otti Foundation recently awarded scholarships to the winners of its 2022 edition of Alex Otti Undergraduate Tertiary Education Scholarship at the Centenary Hall, Mater Dei Catholic Church Umuahia.

The 26 beneficiaries were inducted into the Alex Otti Scholarship scheme in a banquet that was attended by the former Governor of Anambra State, and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi who was represented by Senator Victor Umeh.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Chinedu Ekeke said the core mandate of the Alex Otti Foundation is to touch lives and empower families as the scholarship is meant for indigent indigenes and residents of Abia State. He explained that by giving scholarships to young persons, Otti is helping to develop their talents hence, he should be appreciated.

Ekeke further explained that the “scholarship we run is very competitive,” adding that Otti doesn’t know any of the beneficiaries whose number has now grown to over 100.

He said that to qualify to compete for the scholarship, a student must have a minimum of cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.5 for those in the university and 2.8 for the ones in other tertiary institutions. Not only that, the applicant must be a resident of Abia State irrespective of his/her state of origin.

In his speech, the Founder of the Alex Otti Foundation Alex Otti recalled that the hard times he faced as an undergraduate student, motivated him to establish the scholarship for indigent students. According to Otti, “I managed through the rigours of academics, with barely enough stipends to get by,” he said. Even before making his way to the University, Otti said he had equally “struggled” through secondary school because “my father, a poor clergyman with eight children had (barely) managed to send me to school in spite of his daily struggles to cater for the family.”

Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful, through his representative, Senator Victor Umeh, lauded Otti for “giving hope to people who desire education but lack the means to realise their dreams.” “This is a legacy of service,” he pointed out.

Chidinma Nwatu, a Computer Science student of the University of Ibadan, who spoke at the event on behalf of other scholarship awardees, acknowledged the impact the Otti scholarship would make on their academic pursuits and ultimate goal in life.

Addressing Otti, she said: “You are touching lives and you have touched our lives. We are inspired to aim high. This is a stepping stone to greatness. We are going to make you proud in our academics and in our (future) professions because you are proud of us.”

Otti is an Abia-born astute Financial Expert, Real Estate, Hospitality and Telecom Investor, and Oil and Gas Mogul. He founded the Foundation to help indigent Abians in entrepreneurship, skill acquisition, and education.

The Alex Otti Foundation Tertiary Institution Scholarship Scheme targets outstanding indigent undergraduate students who demonstrate the potential for future leadership in Abia State. The scholarship programme helps students in publicly-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria to offset the cost of their education.

The Foundation currently has over 100 students for the Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme only, in different disciplines like Medicine and Surgery and law in tertiary institutions across Nigeria. These students are given N150,000 every academic section after being selected through a stringent blind peer review process.