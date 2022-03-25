TSF partners Bridge on scholarship for disadvantaged children

The Special Foundation (TSF), a privately funded social impact organization, has collaborated with the Bridge International Academies, a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities to provide full scholarships to children from economically disadvantaged communities.

According to a press statement by TSF, an initial set of 10 pupils of Bridge International Academies have received full scholarships for their primary and post-primary education. The scholarship opportunity will be extended to more children in the coming terms.

Speaking at the scholarship signing ceremony that held at a Bridge Academy in Ifako Ijaiye, Seyi Akinwale, the founder at TSF, acknowledged the pivotal role education plays in the development of nations and disclosed that the decision to set up the Foundation was informed by the need to provide a platform to improve the quality of leadership in Africa, through improved access to education for less privileged children.

“The Inspire Scholarship is targeted at orphaned and vulnerable children in disadvantaged communities. We provide tuition, including the cost of books and other materials to children in primary and secondary schools. Bridge Nigeria is one of our partner organizations for our education intervention programs”. Akinwale went on further to say

“We decided to partner with Bridge because their mission of providing quality education to children of low-income families aligns closely with our goal. We intend to broaden the partnership with the Bridge and furthering the impact of their work, while ensuring the sustainability of the same.

On her part, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, the managing director at Bridge International Academies stated that they believe that a child’s potential should not be limited by his or her socio-economic status, hence their support for low income families through the access they provide to life changing education and by collaborating with credible individuals and organizations TSF

“If there is anybody or organization seeking to make a real impact, there is no better place to invest than in the lives of children who are the future of any nation.” Akinjayeju also said.

She commended TSF for its impact on the lives of less privileged children through scholarship and mentorship programmers’ and expressed optimism that the TSF-Bridge partnership will hopefully lead to more collaborations and opportunities for additional beneficiaries from Bridge.

Victoria Stanley, one of the parents of the children, indicated that the scholarship was a huge relief for their family. “We could not contain our joy when we received a call from Bridge, informing us of Chidera and Prudence’s scholarship.”

“With their scholarship up till secondary school, we don’t have to worry about their academic pursuits because our prayers have partly been answered. All we need to do is to save towards their university education and I believe they both will achieve their dreams.”