Alex Otti Foundation screens students for scholarship

The Alex Otti Foundation has screened students for its Tertiary Education Scholarship for 2021/2022 academic session.

Fifty eight (58) students from different public universities, polytechnics and monotechnics in the country were drilled in the final stage of the exercise.

Briefing journalists Saturday in Umuahia, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Chinedu Ekeke said those selected would be inducted into the scholarship foundation.

He said that the successful students would be paid N150, 000 each, every session, to offset the cost of their education, beginning from the second year till they graduate.

Ekeke said the programme aimed to help outstanding individuals who demonstrated potential for future leadership in Abia.

According to him, the students must maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 for universities and 2.8 for polytechnics and monotechnics, to continue to benefit from the scheme.

Read also: University of Ottawa offers special scholarship for Nigerian students

Ekeke said the scholarship was designed to help hardworking students who must be indigenes of Abia or resident in the state; or whose parents are residents.

He said that candidates who met criteria for the scholarship would be selected, irrespective of course of study, gender or religion.

Ekeke said that the candidates are usually screened by their local and foreign consultants.

He said that many students had benefited from the scholarship scheme solely financed by the financial expert, Alex Otti, since its inception in 2017.