PDP postpones LG congresses, to announce a new date

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the Party’s Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National Delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party stated that a new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course.

The NWC expressed regrets for any inconveniences the postponement may have caused and urged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party across the country to take note.

In another statement, the party’s NWC, declared the said 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress in Ebonyi State on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 is by law, null and void and as such unrecognized.

Read also: 2023: PDP updates timetable for primaries

“The party attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to reports of a purported conduct of 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress in Ebonyi State today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022,” the statement read.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the said 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress in Ebonyi State on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 is by law, null and void and as such unrecognized.”

The party stated that such Congresses are by law, subject to be monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which in this case, was not available to monitor the exercise.

“Based on the unavailability of INEC to monitor the exercise today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the NWC rescheduled the conduct of the 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress in Ebonyi State for Thursday, May 5, 2022,” PDP said in the statement.

“All members of our Party in Ebonyi State should therefore discountenance any exercise conducted on Wednesday May 4, 2022 as the PDP 3-man Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress in Ebonyi State will duly hold on Thursday, May 5 2022.”